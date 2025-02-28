$$$ Best Bets: Can the Tigers escape Starkville with a dub? $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball! Friday NBA:

Nuggets @ Pistons: Nuggets -1.0

Trail Blazers @ Nets: Trail Blazers -2.5

Cavaliers @ Celtics: Celtics -1.0

Pacers @ Heat: Pacers -3.5

Pelicans @ Suns: o229.5 Total Points

Clippers @ Lakers: Lakers +4.5 NHL:

Maple Leafs @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Kings @ Stars: Stars ML

Wild @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5 Men's College Basketball:

Iona @ Niagara: Niagara +1.5

Princeton @ Columbia: Princeton -4.5

Mt. St. Mary's @ Fairfield: Mt. St. Mary's -1.5

Marist @ Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart -1.5

UCLA @ Purdue: Purdue -5.5

Kent State @ Akron: Kent State +4.5 Women's College Basketball:

Xavier @ Stanford: Stanford -1.5

UCF @ South Florida: UCF ML

Miami @ Florida: Florida ML

Fordham @ FAU: FAU -5.5

Southern Miss @ TCU: TCU ML

Vanderbilt @ UCLA: Vanderbilt ML Saturday NBA:

Lightning @ Capitals: Lightning ML

Predators @ Islanders: u5.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals

Sharks @ Senators: Senators -1.5

Oilers @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals

Flyers @ Jets: Jets ML Men's College Basketball:

Butler @ Villanova: Villanova -6.5

Auburn @ Kentucky: Kentucky +5.5

LSU @ Mississippi State +12.5

Alabama @ Tennessee: Alabama +3.5

Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Missouri -1.5

Texas A&M @ Florida: Texas A&M +8.5 Women's College Basketball:

