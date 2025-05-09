$$$ Best Bets: 2nd round playoff action in the NBA and NHL!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB! Friday NBA Playoffs:

Cavaliers @ Pacers: Cavaliers -4.5

Thunder @ Nuggets: Thunder -5.5 College Baseball:

Oklahoma @ Kentucky: Oklahoma ML

UCLA @ Illinois: UCLA -1.5

Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane -1.5

Florida @ Texas: Texas ML

Arkansas @ LSU: LSU ML

McNeese @ Northwestern: Northwestern ML MLB:

Rangers @ Tigers: u7.5 Total Runs

Brewers @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Guardians: Phillies ML

Marlins @ White Sox: Marlins ML

Reds @ Astros: Astros ML

Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML



NHL Playoffs:

Maple Leafs @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Stars @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday NBA Playoffs:

Celtics @ Knicks: Celtics -5.5

TBD



MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

Capitals @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Golden Knights @ Oilers: Golden Knights ML



Sunday NBA Playoffs:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

TBD

