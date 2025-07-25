85°
$$$ Best Bets: 2025 NFL Futures Bets!

1 hour 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 2:08 PM July 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, WNBA and NFL Futures!

2025 NFL FUTURES: 
Ashton Jeanty o1075.5 Rushing Yards
Brock Purdy o24.5 Touchdown Passes
Minnesota Vikings u9.5 Total Reg. Season Wins
Joe Burrow to win MVP
Detroit Lions to secure No. 1 Seed in Playoffs
Super Bowl 60 winner- Buffalo Bills

Friday

MLB:
Rockies @ Orioles: Orioles -1.5
Dodgers @ Red Sox: u9.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ White Sox: Cubs -1.5
Braves @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Athletics @ Astros: Astros ML
Mets @ Giants: Mets ML

WNBA:
Aces @ Lynx: Lynx -9.5
Mercury @ Liberty: Liberty -5.5
Wings @ Valkyries: Wings +5.5

Saturday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Sunday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

