Berwick residents asked not to use hot water during morning, early afternoon on Tuesday

By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — Berwick residents are being asked not to use hot water on Tuesday as a water line is repaired. 

The town government said the low water pressure will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the main water line on Snead Street is repaired. 

"Please do not use hot water due to a potential risk to burn the element," officials said.

