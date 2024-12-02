64°
Latest Weather Blog
Berwick residents asked not to use hot water during morning, early afternoon on Tuesday
BERWICK — Berwick residents are being asked not to use hot water on Tuesday as a water line is repaired.
The town government said the low water pressure will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the main water line on Snead Street is repaired.
Trending News
"Please do not use hot water due to a potential risk to burn the element," officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...