80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Berwick Police arrest Texas man accused of rape

1 hour 33 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 12:03 PM November 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — A Texas man was arrested in Berwick after he allegedly raped someone. 

Marco Trevino, 33, was arrested on third-degree rape charges on Friday after Berwick Police were tipped off to a sexual assault complaint by St. Mary Parish deputies. 

Police later learned that the sexual assault happened early Friday morning in the Berwick area, eventually identifying Trevino, a West Laco, Texas, man, as a suspect. 

As of Monday, he remains behind bars pending a bond hearing, police said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days