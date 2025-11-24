80°
Berwick Police arrest Texas man accused of rape
BERWICK — A Texas man was arrested in Berwick after he allegedly raped someone.
Marco Trevino, 33, was arrested on third-degree rape charges on Friday after Berwick Police were tipped off to a sexual assault complaint by St. Mary Parish deputies.
Police later learned that the sexual assault happened early Friday morning in the Berwick area, eventually identifying Trevino, a West Laco, Texas, man, as a suspect.
As of Monday, he remains behind bars pending a bond hearing, police said.
