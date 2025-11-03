Berwick man arrested under suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile

ST. MARY - St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Berwick man under suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile on Monday.

An investigation began on Oct. 31 after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of indecent behavior with a juvenile in the Bayou Vista area.

Detectives obtained digital evidence that led them to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Luke Lemoine,23, for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

SMPO detectives worked with the Louisiana State Police to locate and arrest him at a festival.

Lemoine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

The investigation remains ongoing.