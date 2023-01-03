Bengals and Bills game postponed after player collapses on field, in critical condition

Photo: @BuffaloBills

CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game against the Bengals and Bills was postponed after a player collapsed on the field during the first quarter.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin passed out on the field after making a tackle.

Emergency responders gave Hamlin CPR on the field before carting him off and taking him to an ambulance.

NFL released a statement after the game saying Hamlin is in critical condition.

Hamlin's manager said his vitals have stabilized and he is being intubated so doctors can run breathing tests.

The injury happened at 7:55 p.m. with nearly six minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Bengals led the Bills 7-3.

Players were in shock after the injury. Bills players surrounded Hamlin in a prayer circle as he was receiving CPR.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

More than an hour later, NFL higher-ups decided to suspend the game for the night.

Hamlin, 24, played for Pitt in college and was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.