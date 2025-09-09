Benefit dinner for 3-year-old who died in accidental shooting to be held Wednesday evening

BAKER - Friends of Emouri Woodard's family are hosting a benefit dinner in Baker to raise funds for the three-year-old's funeral.

The boy, known lovingly as "Baby E," was killed in an accidental shooting on Sept. 5 when he found a loaded handgun.

Emouri's father, Elliot, says that he was at work when he got the call that his son had died.

"How could a life that just started end so quickly and tragic? Being a father was the greatest blessing in my life, and now I have to bury my 3-year-old son," he said in a post on GoFundMe.

Now, Elliot is looking to the community for help in laying his son to rest.

Wednesday evening, a $15 benefit dinner will be held at Ruffins II in Baker. The restaurant will be serving alfredo pasta with fried chicken or fish, corn, and a roll starting at 6 p.m. until supplies last.