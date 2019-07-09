Beloved 'Cake Lady' who baked for local firefighters has died

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say an elderly cancer survivor who made baked goods the city's first responders has passed away.

Betty Webber, who was featured in a 2 Make a Difference segment on WBRZ in 2015, was known amongst Baton Rouge firefighters for her sweet treats and even sweeter attitude. Webber said she felt compelled to help first responders in her own special way after witnessing them at work in South Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.

"I said, 'God, what can I do?' And, the answer came back, 'bake cakes, Betty,'" she said.

Webber had also survived her cancer diagnosis more than 26 years ago.