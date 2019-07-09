94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Beloved 'Cake Lady' who baked for local firefighters has died

33 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 1:03 PM July 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say an elderly cancer survivor who made baked goods the city's first responders has passed away.

Betty Webber, who was featured in a 2 Make a Difference segment on WBRZ in 2015, was known amongst Baton Rouge firefighters for her sweet treats and even sweeter attitude. Webber said she felt compelled to help first responders in her own special way after witnessing them at work in South Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.

"I said, 'God, what can I do?' And, the answer came back, 'bake cakes, Betty,'" she said.

Webber had also survived her cancer diagnosis more than 26 years ago.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days