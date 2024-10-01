Belle Rose man on the run for domestic abuse charges arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle

PAINCOURTVILLE — A Belle Rose man was arrested for a litany of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman, after a pursuit, deputies said.

Amyrion Anthony Dupaty, 20, was arrested Friday.

According to Assumption Parish deputies, a vehicle committed a traffic violation near LA 1 and LA 403 and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect, later identified as Dupaty, lead deputies to Paincourtville near LA 70 and towards Daggs Street.

The vehicle crashed and Dupaty fled on foot, deputies said. He was then apprehended in Dorseyville Recreation Park.

Deputies said that Dupaty was driving a stolen vehicle. They also learned that he was wanted on felony charges related to a domestic violence incident on Aug. 18.

Dupaty was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim, interfering with emergency communication, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Dupaty's bond is set at $155,000.