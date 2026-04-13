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Belle Rose man arrested by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office following off-road vehicle pursuit
PAINCOURTVILLE — A Belle Rose man was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office following a pursuit involving an off-road vehicle near Paincourtville on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to stop three off-road vehicles traveling westbound on La. 70. The off-road vehicles, allegedly being operated recklessly, disregarded the deputy and turned south on La. 308 before crossing the La. 403 bridge and continuing westbound.
Upon ending the pursuit, deputies arrested 20-year-old Oryan Watkins and a juvenile who was operating another vehicle.
Watkins was booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, no safety helmet, violation of a no-passing zone, off-road vehicles on roadway illegally and driving on roadway lanes for traffic.
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Watkins remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing. The juvenile was issued a court date and released to the custody of a guardian.
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