59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Belaire High School recruiting students for culinary arts program

3 hours 50 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 3:25 PM November 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

BATON ROUGE— Belaire High School ProStart Culinary Program is hosting a mock trial and recruitment for its students on Friday. 

Trending News

ProStart is a nationwide two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students reaching more than 200,000 students across the country.
The school's ProStart Culinary Instructor, Tristan Selvage, who goes by Chef Tee, said the students will learn various aspects of catering services. This includes preparing menus, cooking food, setting budgets, and communicating with clients.
The students will also compete in a mock competition to prepare for the Louisiana State Cooking Competition in March. 
Chef Tee said the program provides a path for students whose passion and creativity can lead to state-level recognition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days