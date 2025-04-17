81°
Beco Road Bridge reopened after repairs
ST. AMANT - The Beco Road Bridge over Duckroost Bayou reopened Thursday after a closure for repairs in March.
The Ascension Parish Government said that DOTD found an issue on one of the supports during a routine inspection in February. After further inspection, the bridge was closed in March for repairs.
In April, the repairs were made and the bridge was reopened for traffic.
