Beco Road Bridge reopened after repairs

Thursday, April 17 2025
ST. AMANT - The Beco Road Bridge over Duckroost Bayou reopened Thursday after a closure for repairs in March. 

The Ascension Parish Government said that DOTD found an issue on one of the supports during a routine inspection in February. After further inspection, the bridge was closed in March for repairs. 

In April, the repairs were made and the bridge was reopened for traffic. 

