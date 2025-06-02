81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bayou Vista man arrested for rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute

58 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 7:29 PM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAYOU VISTA - A Bayou Vista man was arrested for rape following an altercation on Sunday, officials said. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman called Sunday night, saying she had been raped by 45-year-old Troy Carnley. 

Trending News

Deputies investigated and found evidence to arrest Carnley. He was booked early June 2 for first-degree rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute. His bail has not been set.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days