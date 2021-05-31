Bayou Manchac bridge on Old Perkins remains closed pending inspection

PRAIRIEVILLE - A popular shortcut has been shut down for weeks, and the Department of Transportation says it could be a lot longer until it reopens.

The bridge that runs over Bayou Manchac on Old Perkins Road was shut down two weeks ago when a heavy storm caused it to flood. For the bridge to reopen safely, it must be inspected, but the water is still too high.

The closure is causing an inconvenience for drivers in Ascension and they're growing impatient.

“My normal drive time is about 12 minutes but now it’s about 45 minutes,” said John Campbell, who lives nearby.

“It has doubled my time just to get up on the interstate and get to work,” said Matt Kennedy, who usually uses this bridge during his daily commute.

Rodney Mallett with DOTD says they'd rather be safe than sorry.

“I understand that it can be an inconvenience and there are some people who are angry, I’d much rather that than people being angry because the bridge collapsed,” said Mallett.

For now, it's a waiting game with Mother Nature. DOTD has no prediction on when the water will subside.