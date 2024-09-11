75°
Bayou Country Superfest 2017 announces New Orleans lineup

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 01 2016 Dec 1, 2016 December 01, 2016 11:11 AM December 01, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS –Event organizers announced the lineup for the 2017 Bayou Country Superfest which will be held in New Orleans on May 26.

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton

Brooks & Dunn

Thomas Rhett

Rascal Flatts

Hank Williams Jr.

Brett Eldredge

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Dan + Shay

Chris Lane

Maddie & Tae

The concert will take place May 26-28 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. There will also be a kick-off celebration with Easton Corbin on Friday, May 26 at Champions Square outside of the Superdome.

Two-day packages are set to go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster, the Smoothie King Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Single-day tickets may go on sale in the coming months if available.

The event is offering new VIP packages which will include tickets to both days of the concert, access to a VIP saloon, a parking permit and a “luxurious club” steps away from the stadium floor.

For the past seven years, Bayou Country Superfest has been hosted at Tiger Stadium, bringing in millions of dollars to the Baton Rouge area. The event was moved to New Orleans so crews can renovate concession stands, bathrooms and other areas of Tiger Stadium in the football off-season.

Bayou Country Superfest event organizers and New Orleans city officials touted that the upcoming event will be held in an indoor stadium.

“In air-conditioned comfort, with no possibility of rain, the Bayou Country Superfest party will rock harder than ever,” event director Quint Davis said.

SMG General Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Alan Freeman said today’s announcement “further validates the relocation of the festival to New Orleans.”

Superdome Seats

May 27&28

Terrace

$45 each day

Loge Level End

$65 each day

Plaza Level End and Loge Club

$75 each day

Plaza Level Side

$95 each day

Floor level seats

Floor

$85 each day

Front Center Floor

$150 each day

Golden Horseshoe (stage front, standing room only)

$200 each day

VIP Packages

$549-$749 (2-day packages)

 

