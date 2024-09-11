Bayou Country Superfest 2017 announces New Orleans lineup

NEW ORLEANS –Event organizers announced the lineup for the 2017 Bayou Country Superfest which will be held in New Orleans on May 26.

Saturday, May 27 Sunday, May 28 Miranda Lambert Blake Shelton Brooks & Dunn Thomas Rhett

Rascal Flatts Hank Williams Jr. Brett Eldredge Old Dominion Jon Pardi Dan + Shay Chris Lane Maddie & Tae

The concert will take place May 26-28 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. There will also be a kick-off celebration with Easton Corbin on Friday, May 26 at Champions Square outside of the Superdome.

Two-day packages are set to go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster, the Smoothie King Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Single-day tickets may go on sale in the coming months if available.

The event is offering new VIP packages which will include tickets to both days of the concert, access to a VIP saloon, a parking permit and a “luxurious club” steps away from the stadium floor.

For the past seven years, Bayou Country Superfest has been hosted at Tiger Stadium, bringing in millions of dollars to the Baton Rouge area. The event was moved to New Orleans so crews can renovate concession stands, bathrooms and other areas of Tiger Stadium in the football off-season.

Bayou Country Superfest event organizers and New Orleans city officials touted that the upcoming event will be held in an indoor stadium.

“In air-conditioned comfort, with no possibility of rain, the Bayou Country Superfest party will rock harder than ever,” event director Quint Davis said.

SMG General Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Alan Freeman said today’s announcement “further validates the relocation of the festival to New Orleans.”