45°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responds to marsh fire near West Main Street in Houma
HOUMA - Fire crews with the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to a marsh fire on Monday afternoon in Houma.
The fire occurred between West Main Street and Highway 311, with flames moving from Highway 90 toward Savanne Road, according to firefighters.
Trending News
Due to the location of the fire, crews were not able to reach the fire but continued to monitor the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement ramps up patrols to stop impaired driving this New Years...
-
'It really keeps everybody close': A heartwarming family tradition burns bright on...
-
LSU football preps for transfer portal madness
-
Baton Rouge General's Birth Center releases top baby names of 2025
-
Contract detention officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing Nicaraguan detainee at ICE...