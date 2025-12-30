43°
Bayou Cane Fire Protection District gives update on Houma marsh fire
HOUMA - Fire crews with the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District gave updates on a Monday afternoon marsh fire that they say is now under control.
Officials said Savanne Road remains closed due to damage to utility poles in the area; Entergy is working to restore damages.
Fire crews say the fire started at the edge of the shoulder of the road and was fed by high winds. A cause has not yet been determined, but officials said they have not yet ruled out an item being discarded from a passing vehicle as a potential cause.
