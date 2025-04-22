68°
Bats rebound for LSU baseball
BATON ROUGE - After the LSU baseball got swept and only scored eight runs in a series against Auburn two weekends ago, the Tigers bounced back with a 3-1 week with 29 runs scored.
The LSU offense wasn't perfect and scored 10 of those 29 runs in a midweek game against McNeese, but the Tigers had timely hits, including two pinch-hit home runs en route to winning three out of four games.
LSU will continue its homestand Tuesday night against Northwestern State before hosting No. 6 Tennessee for a three-game series starting Friday.
