Baton Rouge Zoo reopens with safety restrictions

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is once again open to the public, but with safety restrictions to keep the zoo's visitors and staff members as safe and healthy as possible.

Guests will notice that the following modifications have been implemented to apply social distancing and other health-related guidelines:

-Safari Playground, Cypress Bayou Railroad, L'aquarium de Louisiane, Otter Cabin & Kids’ Zoo Contact Yard may be temporarily closed.

-Keeper chats & amphitheater shows will be temporarily suspended.

-Flamingo Café & Cool Critters Café will be open with a limited menu & properly adjusted outdoor seating.

-The number of guests allowed in the Zoo will be limited to eliminate crowding.

-Constant disinfection of all touchable surfaces will occur in accordance with CDC & LA Department of Health guidance.

-Hand sanitation stations provided at multiple locations throughout the Zoo.

-A one-way path for all visitors will be enacted to avoid passing of guests.

-Installation of protective panels where face-to-face interactions most frequently take place.

-Implementation of barriers near exhibit viewing areas with glass to limit touching.

-Creation of public markers to serve as social distancing reminders.

-Zoo staff will wear face shields.

-Guests are encouraged to wear mask face coverings to protect our staff & animals.

-Protocols will be adjusted as necessary to keep staff, guests and animals safe.

Click here to access the zoo's website for more information.