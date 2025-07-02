Baton Rouge Zoo keeps animals cool with frozen treats, misters, custom care

BATON ROUGE — As summer temperatures soar across south Louisiana, the staff at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is pulling out all the stops to keep their animals safe, cool and comfortable.

From frozen fruit treats to large-scale misting systems, zookeepers are getting creative when it comes to helping animals beat the heat. The zoo's team says their approach is not just about comfort but also safety.

“We have to follow specialized care, specialized protocols,” Communications Director Brittany Tully said. “We have to make sure our exhibits are up to date and equipped, especially when it comes to the Louisiana heat and humidity.”

Fortunately, many of the zoo’s residents are well-suited for the sultry climate. Tully says most animals at the Baton Rouge Zoo are native to warm, humid regions like North America, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa.

“A lot of animals here are already adapted to the humidity and to the heat,” Tully said.

But adaptation alone doesn’t cut it during the peak of summer. That’s where the zoo’s "cool twists" come in.

“We'll take frozen blocks, the ice blocks, and we'll put fruits in there so they can play with it,” Tully said. “It gives them brain food but also a cooling treat they can enjoy and work their way toward.”

Big cats like tigers and lions get their own kind of popsicle.

“They get something called sickles, similar to a popsicle, but they’ll put meat juice in the popsicles,” Tully said.

Even the zoo’s Indian rhino has his preferred cooling routine. Keepers say he’s so fond of one particular misting spot that they have to turn the water off just to coax him indoors for mealtime.

“He loves that spot so much, our keeper will actually have to turn off the water, and that’s his time to eat,” Tully said.

Other animals, including spoonbills and hippos, rely on built-in water features within their habitats to cool off naturally.

Whether it’s soaking, misting or snacking on frozen treats, it’s clear that summer at the Baton Rouge Zoo is all about staying cool and keeping the animals happy.