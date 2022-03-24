Baton Rouge, Zachary fire departments help community devastated by tornado

ARABI, La. - Baton Rouge firefighters who are part of the Louisiana Search and Rescue Task Force are making sure no one is still inside a storm-ravaged home.



Food is still on the stove in one home, and the kitchen is open to the outside. No one was inside of the home, but sources told WBRZ a pregnant couple who lives in the home was there when the tornado ripped through it.



"The boyfriend laid on top of her and somebody came and picked them up," said a neighbor.



The Search and Rescue team has done this to more than 1,100 structures so far. The group of about 30 arrived late last night.



"We're doing a secondary search for St. Bernard Parish right now and the affected area, making sure nothing was passed up last night as in victims, structure damage. We're checking the integrity of the homes, making sure it's safe for people to go back home," said USAR Task Force 2 leader Paul Stockstill.



Next door to the home of the pregnant woman, Annette Dugan describes what it was like when the tornado passed.



"It sounded like the train just like they say and it was a big boom when that thing hit," Dugan said.



That 'thing' was a horse trailer, once in their back yard, now across the street.



"This horse trailer back over here hit the back of my house, and flipped over here," she said.



They're just happy they're ok, and thankful for first responders like the firefighters who came all the way from Baton Rouge.