Baton Rouge woman receives car during Progressive, Enterprise giveaway honoring veterans

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge veteran was given a new car on Thursday thanks to Progressive's Keys to Progress program.

The program is part of an annual effort in partnership with Enterprise Rent-a-Car to recognize veterans and provide them with reliable transportation.

Nearly 100 military families are getting a new vehicle this year, including Baton Rouge's Erika Hanson.

"I just want to say thank you very much for everything you are doing. You guys are a big community and thank you for helping," Hanson said.

This is the 12th year of the program.