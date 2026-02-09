71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman, previous 'Jeopardy!' contestant returns to ABC quiz show

1 hour 27 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 11:54 AM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge native is returning to compete in the "Jeopardy!" Invitational Tournament this week!

Liz Feltner, who previously competed on "Jeopardy!" during the quiz show's National College Championship in 2022 while she attended Northwestern University, is returning to the Alex Trebek Stage starting Monday.

The tournament will see 18 "Jeopardy!" champions compete for a $150,000 prize.

Trending News

"Jeopardy!" airs on WBRZ Channel 2 at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days