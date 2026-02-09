Baton Rouge woman, previous 'Jeopardy!' contestant returns to ABC quiz show

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge native is returning to compete in the "Jeopardy!" Invitational Tournament this week!

Liz Feltner, who previously competed on "Jeopardy!" during the quiz show's National College Championship in 2022 while she attended Northwestern University, is returning to the Alex Trebek Stage starting Monday.

The tournament will see 18 "Jeopardy!" champions compete for a $150,000 prize.

"Jeopardy!" airs on WBRZ Channel 2 at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.