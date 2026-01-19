Baton Rouge woman celebrates 110th birthday

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman celebrated her 110th birthday on Monday.

Mildred Bowie grew up in New Orleans but moved to Baton Rouge in her adulthood. She taught English for 36 years, but after 110 years in South Louisiana, has another lesson to share.

"My advice, treat people like you want to be treated. I think that's the secret is treat someone the way you want to be treated," Bowie said.

She has nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.