41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman celebrates 110th birthday

1 hour 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 7:54 PM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman celebrated her 110th birthday on Monday. 

Mildred Bowie grew up in New Orleans but moved to Baton Rouge in her adulthood. She taught English for 36 years, but after 110 years in South Louisiana, has another lesson to share.

"My advice, treat people like you want to be treated. I think that's the secret is treat someone the way you want to be treated," Bowie said.

Trending News

She has nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days