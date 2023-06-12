88°
Baton Rouge Walmart evacuated after reports of smoke coming from vents; investigators say no fire found

Monday, June 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating reports of smoke coming from the A/C vents in the Walmart on College Drive. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators are on the scene of the Walmart on College Drive looking into reports of smoke coming from the store's vents. 

The store was evacuated and power was cut until the source of the smoke was discovered. The fire department eventually left the scene after no fire was found and said the smoke was coming from the building's HVAC system. 

