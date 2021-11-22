Baton Rouge thrift store feeling effects of labor shortage

BATON ROUGE - If you enter the donation room at Here Today, Gone Tomorrow, you will see a mound of trash bags piled from the floor to the ceiling.

Those bags are all full of donations, but the sorting stalls across from them sit empty.

"Normally, that wouldn't be an issue if we had enough people to come in and work," said Rachel Legarde, Director of Operations at Here Today, Gone Tomorrow.

Without enough employees, simple day-to-day tasks, such as donations being organized and put out for sale, are not complete. Now, the local nonprofit is struggling just to break even.

“We are basically on what we call our skeleton crew. We are down to very few employees, and there’s only so much that they can do," Legarde said.

Many local charities depend on Here Today, Gone Tomorrow as a source of income, including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“We work with a lot of other nonprofits in the area, so we know that a lot of the money that goes to them helps them in their daily business as well. And so if we can’t get product out and the sales, they could potentially suffer as well."

Despite their efforts to hire more employees, they have fallen short of higher-paying businesses.

“The people we have here are here because they want to be here, not because of what they get paid," Legarde said. "No matter what we’ve tried to do, we’re just having trouble hiring anybody.”

With a downward trend in volunteers and the holidays just around the corner, the thrift store needs a helping hand.

“This time of year, we always need extra help, and we just can’t get it."

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow is still accepting donations and hiring employees as well as volunteers on an ongoing basis.