Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra director leaving the capital area

Photo via BRSO

BATON ROUGE - The executive director of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Eric Marshall, will be leaving his leadership position with the board in June.

The BRSO said Marshall accepted a position as the CEO of Orchestra Iowa.

"During his tenure, Eric Marshall has played a pivotal role in shaping the BRSO's artistic direction and organizational growth," the BRSO wrote. "Under his leadership the Symphony has seen significant achievements through unprecedented challenges, with Marshall ensuring uninterrupted performances during the pandemic while prioritizing the safety of both artists and audiences.

"Marshall's innovative spirit shone brightly as he spearheaded the creation of two new music series - Concerts with Candles and pop-up concerts throughout the community. His visionary initiatives and dynamic collaborations with community organizations have attracted diverse audiences and deepened the Symphony's educational outreach, ensuring its continued relevance and impact throughout the Baton Rouge area."