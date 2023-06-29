Baton Rouge Symphony hires longtime Montreal conductor to lead orchestra

A veteran Canadian conductor who has also led orchestras in Europe and the United States has been named the new musical director of the Baton Rouge Symphony.

Adam Johnson replaces Timothy Muffitt, who resigned at the end of the 2019-20 season. The BRSO used a number of guest conductors when it resumed productions following the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson begins his tenure Saturday. Muffitt led the Baton Rouge group for 20 seasons.

Johnson conducted the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal more than six dozen times, completing his tenure as resident conductor in 2019. He recorded an album with the symphony, Riopelle Symponique, last year.

He was previously resident conductor of the Calgary Philharmonic. In Europe, he has worked with the Opera National de Paris, the Barcelona Symphony and orchestras in Germany.

“Live orchestral music is an experience like nothing else and I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra," Johnson said in a statement as his appointment was announced Thursday. "As music director, my aim in leading the exceptionally talented musicians of the BRSO is to deliver transcendent music that inspires and uplifts the city."

The orchestra opens its 2023-24 season on Sept. 14. There will be a number of meet-and-greets in the community in August.

Muffitt was announced as the BRSO's music director laureate before leaving the group.