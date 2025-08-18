Baton Rouge selected for study on how heat affects body, productivity

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge is the center of an international research study, led by UC Berkeley and the University of Sydney, about how heat affects the body and productivity, and how fans can be a flexible solution for workplaces facing rising temperatures.

The study is taking place at NovelAire in Baton Rouge during August and it involves large fans by company Big A** Fans.

"We're alternating days, where sometimes in the morning the fans are off, and the fans are back on in the afternoons and they take readings based on that as well. And then the next day the fans are switched,” NovelAire Director of Operations George Latour said.

While the study participants are working, the research teams are taking notes. They’re measuring productivity in different environments and also checking on how much participants are sweating.

"We're measuring their core temperatures, like you'd get taken at the doctor's office. We're measuring their heart rate all day,” UC Berkeley researcher Charlie Huizenga said.

Researchers weigh the subjects before and after they eat and before and after they use the bathroom. Scientists say the measurements help to accurately determine weight loss from sweat.

"We want to show how much impact the fan has on keeping people safe from heat strain, so the metrics of that, having to do with your core temperature, with how much you're sweating and sweat loss, dehydration,” Huizenga said.

The study concludes in two weeks, but researchers say they are seeing significant changes in both the participants' core temperatures and their productivity at work.

Once the study concludes in less than two weeks, the researchers will go through the data and publish their findings at a later date. Participants in the study will get $250 gift card as a reward for taking part.