Baton Rouge school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local school specializing in teaching dyslexic students has canceled classes through the first week of October. 

The Brighton School announced on social media Tuesday that all classes through Oct. 4 have been canceled to "safeguard" faculty and students from the flu. Classes will resume Monday.

A letter sent out to parents said 37percent of its high school students test positive for flu or flu-like symptoms, and the closure was based on a CDC recommendation. 

The school teaches students grades 1-12 and specializes in students with disabilities like dyslexia. 

