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Owners of Willie's Restaurant turning Sammy's Grill on Highland Road into new eatery, reports say

4 hours 1 minute 8 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 7:14 AM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Business Report
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Sammy's Grill on Highland Road, which recently closed after four decades in business, will soon become a new restaurant from the owners of Willie's Restaurant, the Baton Rouge Business Report says. 

Willie Chapman, the owner of Willie's, signed a lease for the former Highland Road home of Sammy's. The Business Report adds that the new restaurant will be called "The Historic" Highland Road Grill.

Chapman said that the new restaurant will not have the same menu as Willie's and that he will take possession of the keys to the building on July 1. 

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BRBR adds that he intends to open the new restaurant by the Ole Miss-LSU away game. 

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