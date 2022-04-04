78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge restaurant manager arrested, allegedly tried to bribe his way out of fines

4 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 04 2022 Apr 4, 2022 April 04, 2022 1:56 PM April 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The manager of a seafood restaurant was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to bribe a city-parish investigator to get out of paying fines. 

Arrest documents said QuingQi Wu, 38, tried to offer about $4,500 "under the table" to an Alcoholic Beverage Control agent in order to avoid the fines at his restaurant on College Drive, Juicy Seafood.

When the agent asked Wu to clarify what he was asking, Wu confirmed he was trying to offer a bribe, according to the arrest report. 

Trending News

Wu was booked Friday on a charge of public bribery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days