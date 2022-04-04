78°
Baton Rouge restaurant manager arrested, allegedly tried to bribe his way out of fines
BATON ROUGE - The manager of a seafood restaurant was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to bribe a city-parish investigator to get out of paying fines.
Arrest documents said QuingQi Wu, 38, tried to offer about $4,500 "under the table" to an Alcoholic Beverage Control agent in order to avoid the fines at his restaurant on College Drive, Juicy Seafood.
When the agent asked Wu to clarify what he was asking, Wu confirmed he was trying to offer a bribe, according to the arrest report.
Wu was booked Friday on a charge of public bribery.
