Baton Rouge Realtor arrested on 100 counts of child porn, two counts of animal sexual abuse

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Realtor was arrested for 100 counts of child porn and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal, officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Devin Triche, 37, was arrested after a detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing an Exploited Children, or NCMEC.

According to an affidavit, the center reported two files containing child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 18. Deputies investigated and executed a search warrant at his residence on July 2. Deputies said Triche admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material to his laptop on several occasions and as early as the day prior.

At least 50 files of child sexual abuse material and two videos of bestiality were found.

Triche runs the Triche Team, which is partnered with Keller Williams Realty. He is also the CEO of an animal charity called Pav's Pals.