Baton Rouge rapper 'Juice Bentley' found in Denver, arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - A local rapper on the run was found in Denver, Colorado nearly a month after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities located 24-year-old Davyon Bentley on Monday, Oct. 12, in Denver, Colorado after searching for the suspect since September.

Investigators believe that Bentley, the Baton Rouge rapper known as "Juice Bentley," fled the scene of the murder on Joyce Dr. Wednesday, Sept. 16, after murdering 40-year-old Brenda Mullens after an argument at her home.

Mullens was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Bentley was already wanted on charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property.

Bentley will be extradited to Baton Rouge to face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hundreds of people responded to the WBRZ news article about Mullens' murder on social media. Many referred to the suspect by his rap name, "Juice Bentley," or renditions of the name, such as "Juice" or "Lil Juice."

The local rapper has collaborated on projects with well-known artists, like Kevin Gates, who is also from Baton Rouge.

Sources say Bentley is well-known in the Baton Rouge area for his rap songs that include lyrics pertaining to guns and violence.

In one song, "Homicide," Bentley says, "cuz' where I'm from, beef ain't squashed until somebody die." He also says, "I know imma die a real one, they thought I was duckin' till they thought that I had killed something."

In another one of Bentley's rap songs, "War Time," he says, "beef don't squash unless it be a homicide," pointing guns at the camera throughout the music video.

This is an ongoing investigation.