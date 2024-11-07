Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge rapper Boosie asks President-elect Trump to pardon him in ongoing gun trial
BATON ROUGE — Following Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's election, Baton Rouge rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch has asked the president-elect to pardon him in an active federal gun case.
Hatch, also known as "Boosie BadAzz and Lil Boosie," was arrested in San Diego in June 2023 on a felon in possession of a firearm charge following a traffic stop. He was five miles away from the Phantom Lounge, where he was set to perform when police allegedly found two handguns in his car.
Hatch's felon in possession of a firearm charge was dropped by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of California on July 12 after the decision of U.S. v. Durate, which ruled the Second Amendment also applies to felons.
However, he was indicted again a week later on a new charge for a separate incident that took place in May 2023.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, addressed to Trump, Hatch said he is a nonviolent felon and that "the judge dismissed my case but the ruling has been appealed."
"SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE?? THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL??" Hatch said in the post, referencing the 2024 case.
Hatch also asked to sit down with Trump to discuss "police immunity," saying that he thinks "this will motivate officers to commit deadly crimes."
Hatch has a long history of drug and gun offenses, including prison time for a 2009 felony conviction.
Hatch is also wanted in Texas for theft of services.
@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED?? SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE ??THIS IS THE EXACT CASE…— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 6, 2024
