Baton Rouge private school closes after flu outbreak

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROGUE - The Brighton School is closing for Tuesday and Wednesday after one-fourth of students and one-fifth of teachers are out sick with the flu. 

The school announced the closure Monday afternoon and said the school's Fall Fest on Friday will be postponed. 

