Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy getting ready for upcoming season

7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, July 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy is gearing up for its upcoming basketball season starting November 2025.

Director Patrick Robinson and Head Coach Kenneth Brown said the non-profit organization started four years ago in an effort to help high school graduates who did not get picked up by college teams, play against them and give them an opportunity to go to college. 

The Aces will begin their season playing against Delgado Community College in New Orleans Nov. 1. 

To keep up with Baton Rouge Post Grad Academy, you can follow them on Instagram @batonrouge_post_grad_bball.

