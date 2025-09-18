73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify man accused of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of armed robbery of a business.

Investigators believe the man pictured is responsible for an armed robbery on Florida Boulevard near South Stevendale Road that happened on July 29 around 7 p.m.

Officials said cash was taken during the robbery, but no one was injured.

The suspect is believed to have a large tattoo on his right forearm. 

If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

