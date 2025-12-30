Baton Rouge Police to increase presence for New Year's Eve celebrations

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, security preparations are happening here in Baton Rouge to ensure everyone can ring in 2026 safely.

"Our intelligence division has its eyes and ears open, following social media, programming, and messaging, and listening to any potential, possible calls that may come in again, letting folks know weapons are not allowed in the city limits of Baton Rouge. Do not bring any guns or firearms into the downtown area," Baton Rouge Police Public Information Officer L'jean McKneely said.



While Baton Rouge won't have the National Guard on patrols, you will see extra policemen on duty.

"We will have additional officers who will be at a lot of parties in the Baton Rouge area. These business owners are paying extra to get law enforcement officers to come out," McKneely said.

The Shaw Center will be hosting a New Year's Eve celebration that kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Guests there will start to see security measures in place as soon as they walk through the door.

“Entry points will be in the main lobby, where guests will check in and receive wristbands to verify their tickets. Two BRPD officers will be on site during and after the event," Priscilla Simpson, Executive Director of the Shaw Center, said.

Officials urge the public to remember that if you see a red flag, speak up.

“If you see something, say something. Please take that extra step and go that extra mile to make sure you’re safe,” McKneely said.

“People will be partnering up and going out with friends, so have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. Overall, the message has always been safety first,” he said.