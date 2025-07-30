90°
Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of stealing from Evangeline Street convenience store
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a man accused of stealing from an Evangeline Street convenience store.
According to police, the thief stole from the store on Monday.
Anyone who can identify the person seen on surveillance footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
