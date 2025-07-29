95°
Baton Rouge Police looking for woman missing since February.
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since February.
Beverly Morgan was reported missing on Feb. 25 and was last seen in Zion City. Morgan is approximately 5’8" tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, BRPD added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
