78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a child who went missing near a busy highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release Thursday that Ariyah Smith, 12, was last seen near the intersection of Longridge Avenue and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. She was reported missing Wednesday, but it wasn't immediately clear what time she disappeared.
She was last seen wearing pink tights, white slippers and an unknown shirt, according to police.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact authorities at (225)344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
-
ABC board says making bars 21+, getting better technology to catch fake...
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
-
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs