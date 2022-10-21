51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police investigating multi-victim shooting near Southern's campus

Friday, October 21 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning near Southern University that left multiple people injured.

Authorities say the victims' injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening. Police closed off the area as they continue their investigation.

WBRZ is still working to gather more details on this developing story.

