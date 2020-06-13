89°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police investigate homicide on Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are looking into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Saturday morning.
According to police, 31-year-old Jarvis Mabry was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle around 2:45 am on the 1700 block of Chippewa Street.
He suffered apparent gunshot wounds and died on scene.
As of now, no arrest have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU working on 'unique' COVID-19 vaccine; applying for expedited funding
-
LSU rally for unity
-
Rally For Unity: LSU, Southern students join together in fight against social...
-
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election
-
BR mayor announces establishment of Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion