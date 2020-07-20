Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A fatal officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead occurred early Monday morning in the Tigerland area.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) report that the shooting took place around 1:35 a.m. within the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.
Police say they were in the area searching for a wanted suspect when the incident occurred.
Police released a statement regarding the deadly encounter Monday morning, saying the individual they'd been searching for was shot by an officer and died at the scene; the incident also resulted in the injury of a BRPD K-9.
According to authorities, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The injured K-9 was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.
At this time, BRPD says their investigation into the incident remains ongoing and additional details will be provided as they become available.
