Baton Rouge Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A fatal officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead occurred early Monday morning in the Tigerland area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) report that the shooting took place around 1:35 a.m. within the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Police say they were in the area searching for a wanted suspect when the incident occurred.

Police released a statement regarding the deadly encounter Monday morning, saying the individual they'd been searching for was shot by an officer and died at the scene; the incident also resulted in the injury of a BRPD K-9.

According to authorities, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The injured K-9 was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

BRPD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Authorities say one person is dead and a BRPD K-9 is injured. Right now there are few details surrounding this incident. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/25XMiuHy4J — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) July 20, 2020

At this time, BRPD says their investigation into the incident remains ongoing and additional details will be provided as they become available.