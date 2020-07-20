80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue

3 hours 30 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 July 20, 2020 4:57 AM July 20, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A fatal officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead occurred early Monday morning in the Tigerland area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) report that the shooting took place around 1:35 a.m. within the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

Police say they were in the area searching for a wanted suspect when the incident occurred.

Police released a statement regarding the deadly encounter Monday morning, saying the individual they'd been searching for was shot by an officer and died at the scene; the incident also resulted in the injury of a BRPD K-9.

According to authorities, the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The injured K-9 was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

At this time, BRPD says their investigation into the incident remains ongoing and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days