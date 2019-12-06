74°
Baton Rouge Police increasing DWI checkpoints for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says you can expect to see more cops checking drivers' sobriety in the coming weeks.

Starting Friday, BRPD says drivers can expect to see more checkpoints throughout the area at numerous undisclosed locations.

The department says a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has made the increased checkpoints possible. With the grant, BRPD has funding for more than 17,000 additional hours of patrol targeting drunk drivers and other traffic violations. 

