Baton Rouge police ID man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard investigation

BATON ROUGE - Police said they're looking for someone who may have information related to the investigation into Nathan Millard's death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified that man as 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, who's wanted on charges including criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as for violating his probation.

Police said Perkins is "needed for questioning" in the Nathan Millard investigation but would not call him a suspect relative to that case. Perkins was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry.

Millard, a contractor from Georgia, disappeared in Baton Rouge while he was in town for a business trip. He left a bar in downtown around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and was seen on numerous surveillance cameras roaming around Baton Rouge over the next several hours.

One of those videos obtained by WBRZ showed Millard walking with an unidentified person along Florida Boulevard hours before he was last seen alive, around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 23.

Millard's body was discovered Monday in a vacant lot off Scenic Highway. He was wrapped in a rug and appeared to have been dead for several days.

Police have said there's no indication of foul play in Millard's death, though investigators are looking for whoever moved Millard's body after he died.