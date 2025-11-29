68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting that left one dead

1 hour 32 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 12:04 PM November 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

The shooting occurred around 12:18 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 46000 block of Divincenti Drive near Plank Road near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

There, officers found Kyland Hamilton, 22, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department. 

Hamilton was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

